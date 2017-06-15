Quantcast
BLM issues fire prevention order for five Utah counties

By connect
First Published      Updated 32 minutes ago

In the wake of recent blazes caused by people, the Bureau of Land Management is reminding the public about year-round and seasonal fire restrictions.

The agency's West Desert District on Thursday re-issued a fire prevention order that applies to BLM lands in Salt Lake, Utah, Tooele, Rich and Box Elder counties.

"With recent record temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds, the vegetation in the West Desert is drying out quickly," Erik Valdez, acting fire management officer of the agency's Utah West Desert District, said in a news release.

Valdez added there were 15 human-caused fires during the past weekend in northern Utah. He encouraged people recreating in the West Desert during the summer keep water, a shovel and a fire extinguisher handy.

Fireworks, exploding targets, tracer and incendiary ammunition, and sky lanterns or similar devices are restricted year-round under the fire prevention order. Operating off-highway vehicles without spark arresters also is prohibited.

Seasonal restrictions that began Thursday and continue through Sept. 30 prohibit the use of steel-core, steel-jacketed or steel-tipped ammunition. The restriction extends to possession of fireworks and exploding targets, "which should be left at home when visiting public lands," the news release says.

"When target shooting, knowing what your ammunition consists of is critical," the release says. "Orange or red painted tips indicate tracer ammunition. It is not uncommon for military surplus and foreign-made ammunition to contain steel in the bullet jacket, under a thin layer of copper. The bullets may also have steel tips or cores."

In addition, packaging might not indicate the presence of steel in the bullet, according to the release.

"A simple test with a strong magnet touched to the tip of the bullet can help you determine whether the bullet contains steel," the release says.

For more details on the prevention order, contact the West Desert District office at 801-977-4300.

pmanson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @PamelaManson

 

