BLM issues fire prevention order for five Utah counties

In the wake of recent blazes caused by people, the Bureau of Land Management is reminding the public about year-round and seasonal fire restrictions.

The agency's West Desert District on Thursday re-issued a fire prevention order that applies to BLM lands in Salt Lake, Utah, Tooele, Rich and Box Elder counties.

"With recent record temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds, the vegetation in the West Desert is drying out quickly," Erik Valdez, acting fire management officer of the agency's Utah West Desert District, said in a news release.

Valdez added there were 15 human-caused fires during the past weekend in northern Utah. He encouraged people recreating in the West Desert during the summer keep water, a shovel and a fire extinguisher handy.