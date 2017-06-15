Utah retains top bond rating as it readies to begin $1 billion-plus borrowing spree

As Utah prepares to borrow money to build a new state prison and to accelerate highway projects, the nation's big bond-rating companies have again given it their top-possible credit ratings.

The state earned that from S&P Global, Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings as it prepares a $146.3 million bond sale scheduled for June 27.

It is the first segment of borrowing for the prison — estimated to cost about $650 million total — plus $1 billion in borrowing over four years that the Legislature approved this year to accelerate road projects such as beginning the West Davis Corridor freeway and converting more of the Bangerter Highway into a freeway.