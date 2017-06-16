Road through Ogden Canyon will be closed to nonresidents Monday

The road through Ogden Canyon, State Road 39, is scheduled to close to all through-traffic on Monday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Utah Department of Transportation plans to pave over water line trenches in the canyon that have begun to subside since construction there several years ago.

UDOT said it plans to shut down the road for a day to keep delays and detours from the project to a minimum.

Ogden Canyon residents will be allowed in and out of the closed area as needed.

UDOT urges traffic to Huntsville and Ogden Valley to consider using the alternate of Interstate 84 in Weber Canyon and State Road 167, the Trappers Loop Highway.