Rolly: Sorry, West Jordan, West Valley gets the liquor store and its spoils

So it's location is at 5675 W. 6200 South in the parking lot of a Walmart Supercenter, which is right across the street from — you guessed it — West Jordan.

And who gets the city portion of sales tax money from that store? West Valley City, of course.

The store's products will still be easily accessible to West Jordan residents. It still will be visible to West Jordan children, especially when they go shopping with their parents at Walmart.

But West Valley City gets the financial boost.

Under Utah law, communities that host state liquor stores receive 0.5 percent of total sales generated at their store.

With $366 million in liquor store sales in 2016, the total point-of-sale distribution to cities was more than $1.83 million, according to a study by Zions Public Finance, a division of Zions Bank.

But while West Valley City can bask in its riches, West Jordan can gloat in its piety of still being (wink, wink) dry.

Supersizing baseball fans • Right when Utah is poised to lower the legal alcohol limit for drivers to 0.05 percent, baseball fans no longer have the option of buying a smaller-size beer at Salt Lake Bees games.

Patrons used to the have the option of buying a 24-ounce or a 16-ounce cup of regular beer. But the 16-ouncer is no longer available, leaving fans to pick between a supersize 24-ounce regular beer or a 20-ounce specialty craft brew.

You can get 12-ouncers on Thursdays — a promotional offer for what the caterers call "Thirsty Thursday" so fans can get cheaper drinks that one day.

And buy more of them?

Kraig Williams, the Bees' communications manager, said the caterers did away with the 16-ounce beers because they were not selling. The larger beers have always been more popular.

So just pace yourself at the ballpark, especially during the 2019 season when the lower DUI limit becomes effective.