Police look for elderly Roy man who has dementia

Roy police are looking for an 89-year-old man who has dementia after he hadn't been seen since Wednesday morning.

Ivan Ward Courtney was last seen leaving his house and getting into his silver 1992 Toyota pickup truck, according to Roy police.

The truck has military and police stickers in the windows, police said.

Courtney is 5'8" with gray hair and blue eyes, according to police, and was last seen wearing a maroon plaid button-up shirt and jeans.

Anyone who locates Ivan or his vehicle can contact dispatch at 801-629-8221.

