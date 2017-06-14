Man is burned severely in Yellowstone hot spring

A 21-year-old man suffered severe burns after falling into a Yellowstone hot spring on Tuesday night.

Gervais Dylan Gatete, from Raleigh, N.C., was in the Lower Geyser Basin area when he fell into the hot spring, according to a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

Gatete was with seven people when he fell, and they tried to drive him out of the park just before midnight, according to the release. After driving about 15 miles, they alerted a ranger near Seven Mile Bridge on the West Entrance Road, the release states.

Park staff gave medical assistance and took him by ambulance to Yellowstone Airport, where he was flown to the hospital.