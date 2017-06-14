Three-way GOP congressional primary looks like sure thing after certification of Curtis, Ainge

Two Republicans competing in the congested race for outgoing Rep. Jason Chaffetz's seat have secured their spots on the primary ballot — seemingly assuring a three-way race in the Aug. 15 primary.

The state elections office on Wednesday finished verifying the signatures collected by Provo Mayor John Curtis and investment adviser Tanner Ainge (son of Boston Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge). Both candidates met the 7,000-signature requirement.

Curtis and Ainge will join with the third Republican hopeful selected at Saturday's GOP convention. Front-runners for that include state Sens. Deidre Henderson and Margaret Dayton and state Rep. Brad Daw.

Ainge submitted nearly 9,000 signatures a week before the deadline. Getting on the ballot, he said, is "the first step to winning the Republican nomination."