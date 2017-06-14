Tip came in hours before man gunned down woman and child on Utah street, report says

The tipster had requested anonymity, saying she was concerned that she was in danger for knowing about the threat, according to the police report. The report states that the officer tried to reach out to the tipster by phone to obtain more information, but got no answer.

The officer also checked police databases to obtain more information on Patterson, to no avail. The tipster had said she did not have an address for Patterson, the report said.

"Without an age or address it was unknown who or if there was a problem" with Patterson, the officer wrote.

The shooting occurred shortly after Rackley had picked up Jase and his 11-year-old brother, Myles, at Brookwood Elementary School. Myles was critically wounded in the shooting, but is expected to recover. The 8-year-old daughter of another woman, who had given the Rackleys a ride, was shot in the leg.

Patterson rammed the SUV in which Rackley and her children were riding. He then opened fire in the middle of a busy street, where he eventually shot and killed himself, police say.

Documents and 911 tapes released Tuesday by Sandy police reveal that in the days before the shooting, Memorez Rackley was relentlessly stalked and threatened by Patterson, whom Rackley referred to as her ex-boyfriend.

Rackley called police June 3 at 2:30 a.m., saying Patterson — whom she had recently broken up with — had been harassing her for hours via text message. The afternoon before, she said, Patterson unexpectedly showed up at her nail salon appointment to confront her about the breakup, and prior to that, he'd followed her for nearly an hour while she was driving around Sandy with one of her young sons, according to police reports released to The Salt Lake Tribune in response to a public records request.

"It's just continual, he won't stop, and it's gotten to the point where he's threatened me, he's threatened the safety of my children, and I don't know what to do," Rackley told a Sandy dispatcher, according to a recording of a 911 call provided to The Tribune.

On June 3, Rackley also told police that Patterson made "multiple threats" over the phone, and that she "feared for her safety." She said Patterson had mentioned in the texts that he had guns, and he sent her photographs of her three boys, which she perceived as a threat against them. She said she was home alone.

Rackley initially declined to provide authorities with Patterson's name, and she asked officers not to contact him, "because I worry if they go knock on his door, he's going to come hunt me and my kids down."

"I'm pretty scared for my safety, and my children's safety, and I'm not quite sure what I need to do to report that, or try to keep myself safe," she said in the 911 call.

An officer told Rackley an extra patrol would be added to keep an eye on her home. And he informed her how she could petition for a protective order against Patterson.

About a half-hour after her initial phone conversation with the officer, police responded to the Rackley home, according to the report. Rackley told officers she thought Patterson had just been at her home and was wiggling the door handle. Police searched the area, but couldn't find him. They told Rackley she should stay at a friend's home until she could obtain the protective order.

Later on June 3, Rackley called police a third time. She told them Patterson had just followed one of her friends home from work in an effort to figure out where she was.