Kirby: Ranch work is child’s play for these cowboy preschoolers

Proverbs 22:6 implies that if taught the right way to do things, kids won't go wrong later. Although it comes across as something of a guarantee, it is far from it. Lots of people, including me, depart from the way they were raised.

I was raised to be — well, I'm not sure. I asked my father, and he said it was only ever hoped that I would still be alive by the time I was officially raised.

Him • "We really had no plan beyond that."

Me • "Then I'm glad it more or less worked out."

During the evenings at the ranch, I watched Jax and Jett play. There were no video games, toy soldiers, sporting gear or coloring books. It was all cows. Hundreds of small plastic cows, semi-trucks to haul them in, and fences to corral them. Oh, and horses.

When I was 4, I set the garage on fire. Today, my grandsons play video games. At the ranch, Jax and Jett hauled cows to "their winter range." They also check the television for weather reports.

Curious to see how much of their behavior was brainwashing and how much was actual thought, I pointed to a cow and asked Jax to hand it to me. He informed me that it was not a cow, but rather a bull.

Me • "How do you know?"

Him • "Because it has balls."

I looked. Sure enough, all of the toy cows/bulls were anatomically correct. Say what you want about the power of imagination, there's nothing like that kind of serious attention to detail.

Jax and Jett went back to their ranching operation, which covered the entire front room floor. They argued breeding, mileage, pasture and sale prices. They told Grandpa Butch (Poppy) that they were training to own the ranch one day.

Couldn't argue with that, so I decided to help them learn. I scrounged up a paper clip and a cigarette lighter.

Me • "Jax and Jett, I notice that none of your cattle are branded. Let me show you—."

Grandma Jeanie • "Kirby!"