Heat wave coming to southern Utah, weather service says

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 29 minutes ago

A heat wave is coming to Southern Utah on Saturday, with temperatures expected to climb to nearly 115 degrees in St. George by Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported.

Temperatures of this magnitude occur once or twice a year on average, the weather service said, adding that it will be significantly warmer than it has been so far this summer and that the high temperatures are occurring earlier than typical.

The heat will impact much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling modes, the NWS said.

The weather service urged people to drink before they are thirsty, limit or avoid outdoor from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seek air conditioned buildings or use air conditioning instead of fans; check on family and friends, and help the elderly, kids and pets stay cool.

The southern Utah heat wave begins Saturday with a predicted high of about 107 in St. George.

It will be hot up north, too, with an expected high of 85 on Saturday in Salt Lake City, where temperatures will peak near 100 on Tuesday, the weather service said.

 

