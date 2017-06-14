Heat wave coming to southern Utah, weather service says

A heat wave is coming to Southern Utah on Saturday, with temperatures expected to climb to nearly 115 degrees in St. George by Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported.

Temperatures of this magnitude occur once or twice a year on average, the weather service said, adding that it will be significantly warmer than it has been so far this summer and that the high temperatures are occurring earlier than typical.

The heat will impact much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling modes, the NWS said.

The weather service urged people to drink before they are thirsty, limit or avoid outdoor from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seek air conditioned buildings or use air conditioning instead of fans; check on family and friends, and help the elderly, kids and pets stay cool.