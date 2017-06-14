Unified police search for suspect who bound, punched and robbed victims in Millcreek

Unified police were looking for a man Wednesday who robbed six people at gunpoint in Millcreek two days earlier.

About 10 p.m. Monday, a man wearing a ski mask and dressed in all black entered the Happy Life Club, at 970 E. 3300 South, where Herbalife distributors were gathered, said Lt. Brian Lohrke. The man allegedly held a gun to one victim's head, forcing that person to tie up five others by duct-taping them to chairs, and then tied up that victim, as well.

The suspect then assaulted the victims by punching them, according to Lohrke, and took money, car keys and cellphones. It did not appear any of the victims' vehicles had been moved or stolen, Lohrke said.