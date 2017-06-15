South Salt Lake mayor’s political fund director steps down after questions are raised about her lucrative city contracts

Cutler and Wood praise the Promise program as nationally acclaimed for reducing crime and boosting graduation rates and they dismiss the concerns as politically motivated and lacking substance. The two councilmen raising the issue — Mark Kindred and Shane Siwik — both filed last week to run for mayor against the two-term incumbent. However, the councilmen said the issues they are raising are valid and unrelated to the campaign.

"I see a legitimate concern when we're paying $1.3 million dollars over five years to a company that is run by a close ally of the mayor who up until just recently was the head of all of [Wood's] political activities — and especially when we were told that [Cutler's] contract was only for $120,000 a year, which would be $600,000 over five years," Siwik said.

The city in the most recent budget year paid about $301,000 to Social Marketing Consultants, run by Cutler and her husband, Jack Wilbur. Most of the money comes from federal funds obtained through grants.

Cutler told The Tribune she decided to step down from the mayor's PAC after considering the blend between her various roles within the city.

"When Mark [Kindred] brought it up in city council, it really made me think about it," she said. "Like, 'Oh my gosh. That's true.' So then I withdrew immediately after that."

The mayor gave a different explanation, saying she had been planning on removing Cutler from her role in the campaign long before council members aired criticisms. After hiring an outside entity to run her campaign a few months ago, Wood said she'd intended to eventually transition leadership — though she said the conversation with the council had sped up the process.

"I hired a firm and throughout our conversations decided it would be easier for them to handle the financials," she said. "We just hadn't finished that step of transferring her."

Overall, Cutler and Wood said the questions and allegations are rooted in politics.

"I do think it's interesting that these guys have just filed for mayor and suddenly now they super care about all of these things," Cutler said. "I know why now. Because now they're like, 'We want to stir up some controversy so we have some way to take a polar position so we have a platform on which to stand.' I frankly just think that's really sad and deplorable."

Kindred said questions about his and Siwik's political motivations are "legitimate," but both councilmen noted that preparing the city budget was the catalyst behind their inquiries.

Promise South Salt Lake, the after-school program Cutler runs, takes up over six pages in the budget, and Siwik said he didn't realize the city was paying Cutler for other work until he took a closer look at the numbers.

"Even if the expenses can be justified, Mayor Wood has a history of hiring family members, which we had to address last year through our anti-nepotism ordinance, and now we see this mechanism where she's paying city expenses through a company of her former political action committee chair," Siwik said.

Last year, the council adopted a law that prohibits future hiring of family members of elected city officials. Wood had five relatives on city payroll at the time — two brothers, a sister-in-law and two sons in part-time jobs. Siwik said Cutler and the mayor are close allies and said their relationship fits into a larger pattern of financial "favoritism to family and friends."

Siwik added, "Whether or not Kari Cutler has stepped down [from] her role in the mayor's campaigns doesn't change the fact that [some expenditures] still raise red flags to me."

Kindred said he doesn't want to question the work the Promise South Salt Lake program does but rather the way money is distributed to Social Marketing Consultants. He said he's still unclear about how the money is spent and accounted for after recently sitting down with Cutler to discuss specifics.

"We've paid [Cutler] $1.3 million [since 2012], and I just want to make sure we have a thorough accounting of where all that money has gone," Kindred said. "I don't want any city funds to be let into the mayor's re-election campaign."