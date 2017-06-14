Maverick UTA Board member gains initial support in call for major reforms

Taylor said he is proposing that "because a large portion of the taxpayers do not trust this agency. And there's enough who don't to deny the funding necessary to achieve the agency mission."

He added, "We will change ourselves, or the Legislature will change the governance" of UTA. He said that is needed after scandals over sweetheart deals with developers and high executive pay led to recently ordered federal oversight of the agency.

The UTA board voted 10-1 to study in committees all the proposed reforms, and whether and how to include them in a strategic plan it is preparing for UTA's future.

Board Chairman Robert McKinley said the board already has implemented some of the reforms and is working on others — but said study of the package fits in well with current work designed to improve public trust.

"I've heard some good stuff this morning, and I'm anxious for us to take this on full speed ahead," said board member Dannie McConkie.

Others were less thrilled.

Babs Delay, the only member who voted against further consideration of the reform package, said it amounted to "opinions, and I don't agree with half of them."

Board member P. Bret Millburn, who is also a Davis County Commissioner, said UTA should "stop this bickering and self-loathing" by referencing past scandals, "and just move forward" with better service "and stop beating ourselves up."

Sherrie Hall Everett, co-vice chairwoman of the board and a candidate for Provo mayor, worried about proposals that called for an end of UTA involvement with transit-oriented developments (TODs).

She said they have attracted many developments that increased local tax bases, and helped fund schools with higher property tax. She said that should be taken into consideration — besides helping to increase transit ridership — as UTA moves forward.

UTA President and CEO Jerry Benson said UTA recently completed a draft plan on how to conduct TODs in the future and improve oversight to ensure against improper deals with developers. The agency plans to present it to the board next month.

Board member Troy Walker, the mayor of Draper, also agreed that TODs are important. He added, "We talk about building trust…. The way we build it is we just conduct our business according to the reforms and we just move forward." He added, "I think it's just going to take time for people to see we have made significant changes."

Taylor's proposals come after a few rough months as he started service on the board.

He initially was denied a seat on the board. He contended it was because he had vowed reforms of the agency to the mayors and county commissioners in Weber County who appointed him, but UTA officials said seating him would violate nepotism rules because Taylor's father is a FrontRunner train operator.