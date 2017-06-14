Quantcast
Fatigue-related crashes on Utah roads are on the rise

The number of drowsy driving-related crashes in the state has increased over the last few years, resulting in more injuries and fatalities on Utah roads.

Each year, Utah has more than 1,000 crashes as a result of drowsy driving. In 2016, the number was the highest it's been in at least five years with 1,270 crashes, according to statistics released Wednesday by Zero Fatalities in conjunction with the Utah Department of Transportation.

People were seriously injured in more than 500 of those crashes and died in 15 of them.

Driving while tired is most common in the summer months, the news release said, especially between the hours of 6-8 a.m. and 2-6 p.m.

Drowsy driving is "as dangerous as drunk driving," according to the release, because like alcohol, fatigue slows reaction time, decreases awareness and impairs judgment. A car traveling at 60 mph for five seconds covers more than the length of a football field, and if a driver dozes off for even a few seconds, it leaves passengers and other vehicles in the area at risk.

Fatigue is often caused by sun exposure and dehydration, the release says. To reduce the risk of driving drowsy, drivers are advised to avoid spending extended periods of time in direct sunlight, to drink water and snack on salty foods, to take 20- to 30-minute naps, to seek shade when possible and to wear a hat and sunscreen.

Drivers who feel tired should pull over to a safe spot and nap, get out of the car to stretch or switch drivers, Zero Fatalities says. If that doesn't work, they should find a safe place to sleep for the night.

"There comes a point when you can't fight sleep — no matter how loud the music or how much caffeine [you ingest]," the release says.

Passengers should stay awake with drivers and keep a conversation going, while helping identify and correct signs of drowsiness before a crash occurs, according to Zero Fatalities.

Signs of drowsiness include drifting in and out of a lane, tailgating or hitting a shoulder rumble strip, yawning repeatedly, rubbing one's eyes or face, difficulty focusing, frequent blinking or heavy eyelids, feeling restless or irritable, blasting the AC or rolling down the windows.

