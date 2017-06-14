Quantcast
Utah’s members offer prayers after congressman is shot

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
Utah's members of Congress offered their prayers and support for a Louisiana congressman and others shot by a gunman in a ballpark just outside Washington on Wednesday. Utah's members were not at the scene of the shooting.

A gunman reportedly fired 50 to 100 shots at Republican members of Congress who were practicing at an Alexandria ballpark for an annual charity baseball game. Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, was shot in the hip and was undergoing surgery.

Scalise's security detail fired back at the shooter, who was reportedly hit and is now in custody. One Capitol Police officer was also hit, according to news reports.

None of Utah's six members of Congress play in the game and all reported in safe.

Rep. Mia Love, who plays in a separate women's congressional softball game, tweeted that she was concerned for her colleague and those injured.

"I appreciate all those who have reached out — I am fine. Thank you for your concern," she said.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz added on Twitter that he was "Praying for my colleagues this morning. God bless."

Rep. Rob Bishop said his "Thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by the shooting in Virginia today. God bless the" Capitol Police.

Sen. Mike Lee, who is close friends with Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona who was at the ballpark, called Flake immediately after hearing the news, Lee's office said. Flake was not hurt.

Sen. Orrin Hatch was in his Capitol office and told of the shooting by his Capitol Police security detail.

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., who was shot in the head in 2010, also weighed in on Twitter.

"My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day."

President Donald Trump also weighed in on Twitter.

"Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him," the president said.

tburr@sltrib.com

 

