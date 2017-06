The Carbon County Democrats hosting a debate Tuesday night among three Democratic candidates for Utah's 3rd Congressional District — the position held by Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz since 2008.

Tribune Editor Jennifer Napier-Pearce moderated the discussion in which candidates Carl Ingwell, Ben Frank and Kathie Allen talked about health care, guns, energy, the state of the Democratic Party and other topics.

The event was held at the Rio Theater, 210 S. Main St., in Helper.