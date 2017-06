The Carbon County Democrats are hosting a debate Tuesday night between three Democratic candidates for Utah's 3rd Congressional District — the position held by Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz since 2008.

Tribune Editor Jennifer Napier-Pearce is set to moderate the discussion between candidates Carl Ingwell, Ben Frank and Kathie Allen.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Rio Theater, 210 S. Main in Helper.