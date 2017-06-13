Quantcast
Chaffetz out as Oversight chairman as Trey Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor, steps in

By connect
First Published      Updated 12 minutes ago
As he prepares to leave the U.S. House at month's end, Rep. Jason Chaffetz is no longer chairman of one of the more powerful and high-profile committees in Congress.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., was installed Tuesday as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, taking over a perch that Chaffetz had worked hard to obtain but is now leaving as part of his resignation from office.

Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, has held the post since 2015, diving straight into multiple investigations of President Barack Obama's administration and later focusing on private email servers used by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In a recent interview, Chaffetz said not completing the Clinton investigations was his biggest regret from his time in Washington.

Chaffetz came under criticism for not investigating President Donald Trump with the same vigor — though he did ask questions about the president's Washington hotel and later sent several inquiries about Trump's firing of then-FBI Director James Comey.

With Chaffetz out as chairman, decisions about which agencies and investigations to pursue fall to Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor, selected as Oversight chairman by the GOP Steering Committee last week.. The full House confirmed that decision Tuesday.

Chaffetz remains a member of the Oversight Committee until he leaves office June 30.

tburr@sltrib.com

 

