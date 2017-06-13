Quantcast
‘Oh, these people are shot all over the street.’ Sandy police release 911 calls of shooting that killed mother, child

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 15 minutes ago
Sandy • Police here Tuesday released the calls witnesses made to 911 reporting a man opened fire on a family in a car last week.

"Oh, these people are shot all over the street," one woman caller told a dispatcher moments after violence burst into the residential neighborhood on the afternoon of June 6.

Witnesses, some stoic, others audibly shaken by what happened, described the suspect — who turned out to be 32-year-old Jeremy Patterson — use his own truck to ram and stop a car, and start shooting.

One male caller described seeing a "big black pickup truck" flip a U-turn, and start shooting into another car.

"He pulled over a car and he shot a kid, I think," another caller told the 911 operator.

A woman in the car, 39-year-old Memorez Clark Rackley, and her 6-year-old son Jase, died at the scene.

Myles Rackley, 11, and an 8-year-old girl, also riding in the car, were injured.

Patterson shot and killed himself after shooting into the SUV in which Rackley was riding.

"There's blood all the way down the gutter. God, it's horrible," a male caller said.

Some witnesses reported the gunman wore black and, also because of the way he pursued and stopped another car, at first mistook him for a police officer.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as more information is available.

ncarlisle@sltrib.com

Twitter: @natecarlisle

 

