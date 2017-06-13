‘Oh, these people are shot all over the street.’ Sandy police release 911 calls of shooting that killed mother, child

Sandy • Police here Tuesday released the calls witnesses made to 911 reporting a man opened fire on a family in a car last week.

"Oh, these people are shot all over the street," one woman caller told a dispatcher moments after violence burst into the residential neighborhood on the afternoon of June 6.

Witnesses, some stoic, others audibly shaken by what happened, described the suspect — who turned out to be 32-year-old Jeremy Patterson — use his own truck to ram and stop a car, and start shooting.

One male caller described seeing a "big black pickup truck" flip a U-turn, and start shooting into another car.