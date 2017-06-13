Agreement would speed treatment for Utah inmates deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial

Mentally-ill inmates in Utah found incompetent to stand trial on criminal charges may soon get relief if a federal court approves an agreement that would reduce significantly the time they wait without treatment.

On Monday, the Disability Law Center entered into a settlement agreement with the Utah Department of Human Services to resolve a class action lawsuit filed in September 2015 alleging that mentally-ill inmates were waiting months in jail without treatment, and therefore were denied speedy trials.

The human stories behind the lawsuit are tragic, according to Aaron Kinikini, legal director of the Disability Law Center.

"Due to a lack of funding in the Utah State Hospital system, people charged, but not convicted of crimes, too ill to proceed to trial, waited for months on end in our state's county jails after being court-ordered into treatment to restore their competence," Kinikini said in a prepared statement. "Hundreds of people with severe mental illness have silently suffered in jail cells as a result of delayed and denied treatment. Some have died while waiting."