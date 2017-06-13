Utah woman reported relentless stalking before she was killed

"It's just continual, he won't stop, and it's gotten to the point where he's threatened me, he's threatened the safety of my children and I don't know what to do," she told a dispatcher in the Salt Lake City suburb of Sandy, according to a recording of a 911 call provided by police with the documents.

She was shot on June 6, three days after she contacted police. Her 6-year-old son was also killed. Her 11-year-old son was critically wounded and the daughter of another woman was shot in the leg.

After shooting Rackley and the others, Patterson then shot himself, according to police.

Rackley, 39, initially told police that she did not want officers to contact Patterson because she was afraid doing so would provoke him, the documents and the 911 call showed.

"I worry if they go knock on his door he's going to come hunt me and my kids down," Rackely told the dispatcher.

She changed her mind after she said Patterson had followed a friend of hers as the woman went home from work, the documents said. She also reported to police Patterson had told her he had guns.

When an officer called Patterson, he said he was trying to contact Rackley because they had broken up one day earlier and he wanted to talk about what happened, the documents said.

Patterson, 32, told the officer he was concerned when she did not respond to his messages and said he would stop calling and texting her, the report said.

Three days later, Patterson was seen arguing with Rackley as she walked her children home from their elementary school, police have said.

An unidentified woman driving by with her daughter in her sports utility vehicle plus two other children saw Rackley and stopped to help. Rackley and her two sons got inside the woman's sports utility vehicle.

They drove away but Patterson followed them in his pickup truck and used it to ram the SUV a few blocks away, police have reported.

He then got out and opened fire. Patterson, 32, then fatally shot himself, police said.

Rackley was married to another man who was the father of her children. She said in the 911 call that she was living alone with her children.

Friends of Rackley and her husband have said that they were separated but that both showed up to attend a son's soccer games.

Patterson worked at an auto dealership and lived in the suburb of Draper next to Sandy.