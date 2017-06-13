Dabakis expects Salt Lake City Council to shoot down his bid for UTA’s board

"I've said to the council, 'Look, if you like UTA the way it is, don't vote for me. Don't vote for me. I'm the wrong guy.' Because I am not going to sit there for two years and cast 100 percent 'yes' votes."

Dabakis' nomination follows Biskupski's request for the resignation of Keith Bartholomew, an associate professor of city and metropolitan planning at the University of Utah who had served on the board for 13 years.

Council members have since expressed concerns that Dabakis lacks ideal transportation credentials — a charge Dabakis doesn't dispute — and wondered why Biskupski would put forward a name that she knew they were unlikely to accept.

"Some of the City Council members are just not interested in doing big things," said Dabakis, who serves on the Senate Transportation, Public Utilities, Energy and Technology Committee but has said he is only an occasional transit user. "They want to wait three or four or six months, and they want this or they want that. You know what? What the UTA needs is a cultural change. They need somebody, I think, who can look across the table at very, very powerful people and look them in the eye and say, 'You're dead wrong.'"

He added: "I hope that both the mayor and the City Council will put aside all this bickering and immediately find somebody who will speak truth to power."

Biskupski said in a blog post published Monday that she was "disappointed to hear that some City Council members refused to speak with Sen. Dabakis personally."

Dabakis said Tuesday that he had met with all but one council member, Chairman Stan Penfold, and that Penfold hadn't refused but had yet to respond to a request to meet.

Bartholomew told The Salt Lake Tribune at the time of his resignation that Biskupski had taken issue with his stance on a proposed $68.5 million relocation of UTA's airport TRAX station.

He had questioned whether UTA knew what to expect when it agreed, in 2008, to pay reasonable and necessary costs to relocate the station. UTA has said it needs outside funding for the project while public records suggest Biskupski has argued against the use of city funds.

Dabakis said Tuesday that he hasn't spoken to the mayor about the airport extension but that "I'm the perfect guy to get this done."

"We need the Legislature, we need the county, we need the city, we need everybody to get together. Frankly, I think the city's probably going to have to put some dough on that table to try to get that thing done. I wouldn't shy away from doing that."

An alternative relocation proposal that would position the station 1,200 feet away from a new terminal would be "the airport equivalent of the Zion Curtain," Dabakis said.

The city has cited overwhelmingly positive feedback to the nomination of Dabakis, billed as a "watchdog" against an agency dogged by accusations of closed-door dealings.

North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor last week sent a letter to the council urging them to approve Dabakis, writing "From my perspective Jim Dabakis is precisely what the UTA needs right now because he [is] uniquely suited to help reform the agency and restore public trust — the most urgent needs at UTA."

Taylor, who joined the board earlier this year, and Dabakis released a five-page "Taxpayer's Bill of Rights" that they hope to have formalized in the board's policies about compensation, accountability and disclosure.

The City Council was expected to interview Dabakis at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and to vote at its formal meeting, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Tribune will update this story.

mpiper@sltrib.com

Twitter: @matthew_piper