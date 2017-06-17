Former state rep wins GOP nod for 3rd District special election to replace Chaffetz

After five rounds of voting, former state Rep. Chris Herrod narrowly nabbed the Republican nomination for Utah's 3rd congressional district on Saturday, defying doubts and cementing his comeback to politics.

"I want to go and remind Congress that we need to get to work," he told the crowd of nearly 800 delegates.

Herrod knocked out 10 other conservative candidates during the five-hourslong convention to replace outgoing Rep. Jason Chaffetz and joins Provo Mayor John Curtis and investment adviser Tanner Ainge, who both qualified for the race with signatures, on the primary ballot.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story.