Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder is expected to ‘overwhelmingly’ win approval tonight for Moab job

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
First Published      Updated 9 minutes ago
Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder will leave his post as the county's top cop and take over law enforcement in Moab by July 1, pending a final vote by the City Council Tuesday night.

The council is expected to approve Winder, a move that would create a vacancy the Salt Lake County Democratic Party would fill this summer.

"I'm sure it'll pass overwhelmingly," Moab City Councilman Kyle Bailey said of Winder's approval. "It was his time in life and the city's time for us to take him up on his experience."

Before Tuesday's meeting in Moab, where Bailey said he expects to see Winder in person, the sheriff is slated to address the Salt Lake County Council, where he'll call for a tax increase in 2018 to expand the jails in ahead of what Winder expects will be a jump in jail bookings. He says there is already a shortage of beds.

"Debating the need for new jail capacity is futile," Winder's presentation says. "Salt Lake County must raise taxes in 2018 to support the most basic criminal justice need, which is new jail beds."

He's calling on the county to fund in its next budget the opening of two wings of the Oxbow jail by July 2018, which he says would open 368 beds. Winder will also call for additional funding for treatment at the county's jails in the coming two years.

The presentation shows opening the two additional wings of Oxbow would cost the county about $9.3 million a year to operate. Most of that cost comes from salaries and benefits for the additional staff that would run the wings. The budget impact for 2018 would be about $8.2 million.

Winder has long called for expanding jail capacity. The county recently shipped inmates to other county jails to open up space amid crowding immediately. Jail expansion is a long-term solution, Winder's presentation says.

Winder says the county needs 500 more jail beds now, and he expects it will need an additional 1,000 in the next 15 years.

Part of the need comes as Winder projects annual jail bookings will increase by 22 percent from 32,000 this year to 40,000 in 2018, according to the presentation.

"Law enforcement leaders, the municipalities they represent, and the citizens of Salt Lake County will not tolerate any further delay," Winder's presentation says.

tanderson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @TaylorWAnderson

 

