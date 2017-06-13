Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder is expected to ‘overwhelmingly’ win approval tonight for Moab job

Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder will leave his post as the county's top cop and take over law enforcement in Moab by July 1, pending a final vote by the City Council Tuesday night.
The council is expected to approve Winder, a move that would create a vacancy the Salt Lake County Democratic Party would fill this summer.
"I'm sure it'll pass overwhelmingly," Moab City Councilman Kyle Bailey said of Winder's approval. "It was his time in life and the city's time for us to take him up on his experience."
Before Tuesday's meeting in Moab, where Bailey said he expects to see Winder in person, the sheriff is slated to address the Salt Lake County Council, where he'll call for a tax increase in 2018 to expand the jails in ahead of what Winder expects will be a jump in jail bookings. He says there is already a shortage of beds.