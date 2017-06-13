Utah forecast: Rain cools cloudy Salt Lake Valley

Rain cooled down the Salt Lake Valley Tuesday morning.

The temperature stayed low in the morning, but the National Weather Service expected highs of 70s throughout the day.

The rain might continue into Tuesday afternoon, then clear up by the evening.

The valley will remain breezy in the afternoon.

The southern edge of the state will be sunny, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality awarded the majority state with a green, or good, grade, with Uintah County getting a "yellow," or moderate particulate pollution grade.

Intermountain Allergy & Asthma rated grass and mold at high levels on its pollen index.