Firefighters think West Valley City woman committed suicide by setting her apartment ablaze

DEADLY FIRE: Woman in her 70s died this morning in her house where she lived alone. Details on #2NewsAM pic.twitter.com/plP6fPV6tl — Morgan Saxton (@KUTVMorgan) June 13, 2017

A 73-year-old woman died in an apparent suicide during a house fire in West Valley City early Tuesday morning.

The blaze was reported around 5 a.m., and when fire crews searched the house near 1500 West on Crystal Ave. (2590 South), they found a woman who had died from smoke inhalation, said West Valley City fire Battalion Chief Bob Fitzgerald.

While investigating the cause of the flames, crews found several spots where fires were started in the house, indicating that the woman set intentionally set the house on fire, Fitzgerald said.

Crews had the fire under control in 15 minutes, Fitzgerald said, and no one else was injured.