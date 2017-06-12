Trump wants Utah’s U.S. attorney to stay as state’s top federal prosecutor

U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber, who has been the state's top federal prosecutor since 2015, will continue to serve in that position if confirmed by the Senate.
President Donald Trump on Monday announced his intent to nominate Huber and seven others around the nation to serve as United States attorneys. This first wave of candidates share the president's vision for "making America safe again," according to a White House news release.
On March 10, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the resignations of 46 U.S. attorneys — including Huber — who were nominated by former President Barack Obama and who had stayed in the first weeks of the Trump administration. Several days later, Sessions appointed Huber as interim U.S. attorney during the transitional period.