Man man cited for reckless burning after losing control of yard clean-up fire in Cedar City

Cedar City officials determined on Tuesday that several men caused a fire that burned 6 acres of grass and destroyed farm buildings on Monday.

Several men had been cleaning up the property and were disposing of a stack of weeds by burning it around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 700 North and 800 West, according to a Cedar City Police Department news release.

The men lost control of the fire, which was fanned by windy and dry conditions, the release stated, and one of them called to report the blaze, which took fire crews several hours to extinguish.