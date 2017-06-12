Quantcast
Cedar City fire destroys farm buildings

By connect
First Published      Updated 16 minutes ago

Firefighters had a blaze in Cedar City "mostly contained" Monday night, after it burned 5 acres of grass and destroyed farm buildings.

The fire, reported about 2:45 p.m. in the area of 700 North and 800 West, was "rapidly" growing when firefighters arrived, said a Cedar City Police Department news release.

"Several" structures were threatened, police said, and "several" outbuildings — including livestock corrals — were destroyed. No people or animals were injured in the fire that was fanned by wind in a dry area, the release said.

Firefighters from four agencies responded and helped suppress the fire, the release said.

Firefighters planned to stay on the scene throughout the night to extinguish hot spots and continue "mop up" efforts, the release states. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

