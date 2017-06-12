Quantcast
Provo mayor turns in 15,000-plus signatures to qualify for GOP primary for Chaffetz's seat

Provo Mayor John Curtis on Monday delivered to the state Capitol more than double the necessary signatures to qualify for the Republican primary race for outgoing Rep. Jason Chaffetz's coveted congressional seat.

"That's a pretty big feat," said Utah Elections Director Mark Thomas.

Curtis, who's finishing his eighth year as mayor of the state's third largest city, submitted 15,525 signatures by the noon deadline with the help of volunteers and a paid professional company. Just 7,000 are required to get on the ballot.

And even more impressive: Curtis had just slightly more than two weeks to collect the names with the abbreviated special-election timeline.

"I think this is a great symbol of what we're trying to accomplish," he said.

The elections office will spend the next few days verifying the signatures.

Curtis is the second and last candidate to qualify for the primary with signatures — pending certification. Previously Tanner Ainge, an investment adviser who is the son of Boston Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge, submitted signatures.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story throughout the day.

