10,000 signatures have been collected in the fight against Utah’s tough new DUI law

ABI claims the industry was "caught off guard" by the bill and it "didn't have the opportunity to fully voice their concerns."

However, Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said he announced plans for his bill in December 2016 and it went through House and Senate committee hearings as well as floor debate in both houses.

"We were working (on the bill) before the session started and it didn't pass until the third-to-the-last day," he said during a recent interview with The Tribune. "It wasn't fast-tracked."

The law doesn't take effect until Dec. 30, 2018, giving critics time to point out needed changes. Their first chance will be June 21, when the Legislature's Transportation Interim Committee is expected to hear ways to address any unintended consequences of the law.

After the Utah Legislature approved HB155 — and Gov. Gary Herbert signed it into law ­— the ABI began battling the state, placing full-page ads in Idaho and Nevada newspapers under the headline: "Utah: Come for Vacation, Leave on Probation."

The Utah Hospitality Association, a lobbying group for bars, has followed its lead and recently started an online fundraising campaign to help pay for lobbying efforts with hopes of repealing, or at least lessening, the penalties for those for those arrested with the lower blood alcohol content.

Despite the backlash, Thurston still stands by the law, saying it "sends a clear message that it's not OK to drink and drive."

kathys@sltrib.com