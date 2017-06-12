10,000 signatures have been collected in the fight against Utah’s tough new DUI law

A national lobbying group says it has gathered 10,000 signatures in its fight to repeal Utah's strict, new drunken-driving law.
Utah is the first state in the country to lower the state's blood-alcohol content limit for DUI from 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent.
In May, the American Beverage Institute (ABI), a lobbying organization that fights for responsible on-premise consumption of adult beverages, launched a petition drive opposing the measure.
"In under a month, we've reached over 10,000 signatures and that number will only continue to climb as more constituent voices are heard," Sarah Longwell, ABI's managing director, said in a news release issued Monday. "It's obvious that the general public in Utah — especially those in the restaurant and tourism industries — are opposed to the decision of state lawmakers to lower the blood-alcohol arrest level to 0.05."