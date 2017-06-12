Utah man admits killing ex-wife’s husband during 2014 rampage

Lee also pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree felony aggravated burglary, second-degree felony stalking and third-degree felony domestic violence in the presence of a child. In exchange for his pleas, five other felonies were dismissed — one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of aggravated assault.

The homicide occurred on the evening of July 3, 2014, when Lee went door to door at the townhouse complex with a shotgun and a handgun, and broke into three apartments, while searching for his ex-wife, according to charging documents.

At the first apartment, he encountered 42-year-old Mike Sidwell, who attempted to stop Lee from entering the townhouse, which Sidwell had shared for about five years with his wife, who is Lee's ex, according to charging documents.

But Lee reached his arm into the home and shot Sidwell twice with the handgun, killing him, according to charging documents. Lee then searched the apartment for his ex-wife. Present in the residence at the time was Lee's 5-year-old granddaughter, charges state.

Lee then went to an adjoining apartment, which he entered after shooting into the door and then kicking it in. But that unit was vacant.

Going to a third apartment where a couple in their 60s live, Lee again shot into the front door to gain access. Lee confronted one of the residents, asking where his ex-wife was, while the other resident hid in a closet. Lee searched the home before leaving, charges state.

He dropped a rifle, handgun and folding knife on the lawn outside the building and left the area.

When police found Lee, he admitted that if he had found his ex-wife he would have killed her and then himself, charges state. Lee also said that he had not killed himself because his mission was not complete because he "did not get" his ex-wife, according to charges.

Court documents show that Joy Barbara Lee filed for divorce against Fred Lee in December 2005. The divorce was finalized in October 2009.

Three years later, in September 2012, the court entered a mutual restraining order for the couple.

On Aug. 23, 2013, Fred Lee's ex-wife, then using the name Joy Sidwell, requested a civil stalking injunction against him.

A temporary stalking injunction was issued on Aug. 29, 2013, ordering Fred Lee to stay away from his ex-wife at both her home and work addresses. A judge also ordered Fred Lee not to possess any "weapons, guns and swords."

A permanent stalking injunction was subsequently issued.

shunt@sltrib.com