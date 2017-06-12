Quantcast
Woman rescued from steep mountainside in American Fork Canyon

A 64-year-old woman was rescued Monday after becoming stranded on a ledge in American Fork Canyon.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office were dispatched at about 9:30 a.m. to find the woman on a mountainside about 40 feet above State Road 92. She had been hiking with a grandson and was trying to return to the Pine Hollow Trailhead when she became stranded after trying to take a shortcut, the sheriff's office reported.

A sheriff's search and rescue responded, along with Lone Peak Fire Department.

Rescuers set up a system of ropes and lowered the woman from the mountain side after about two and a half hours.

During the rescue, the weather turned bad. Temperatures dipped to about 38 degrees, with wind and blowing snow.

The woman was suffering from mild hypothermia and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. But she did not suffer any other injuries and her condition is not life threatening, the sheriff's office said.

 

