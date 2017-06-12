Woman rescued from steep mountainside in American Fork Canyon

A 64-year-old woman was rescued Monday after becoming stranded on a ledge in American Fork Canyon.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office were dispatched at about 9:30 a.m. to find the woman on a mountainside about 40 feet above State Road 92. She had been hiking with a grandson and was trying to return to the Pine Hollow Trailhead when she became stranded after trying to take a shortcut, the sheriff's office reported.

A sheriff's search and rescue responded, along with Lone Peak Fire Department.

Rescuers set up a system of ropes and lowered the woman from the mountain side after about two and a half hours.