Small fire burning in Bryce Canyon National

Alert: Hwy 12 blocked at both ends of the park while crews manage brushfire. 1-way traffic expected to resume soon. pic.twitter.com/8wJmeTtyk6 — Bryce Canyon NP (@BryceCanyonNPS) June 12, 2017

A brush fire in Bryce Canyon National Park obstructed traffic Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from park staff.

Highway 12 was closed briefly Monday afternoon, and then one lane was opened to allow traffic to take turns driving past, according to a pair of tweets from park staff.

Traffic now being escorted one-way through area impacted by brushfire. Expect short-term delays if traveling through park on Hwy 12. — Bryce Canyon NP (@BryceCanyonNPS) June 12, 2017

The fire is 3 acres and burning along Highway 12 on the east side of the park, , according to Color Country Interagency Fire Center.

The earlier tweet from Bryce Canyon staff indicated firefighter crew from the park is battling the blaze.

