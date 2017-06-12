Quantcast
Small fire burning in Bryce Canyon National

By connect
First Published      Updated 7 minutes ago
A brush fire in Bryce Canyon National Park obstructed traffic Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from park staff.

Highway 12 was closed briefly Monday afternoon, and then one lane was opened to allow traffic to take turns driving past, according to a pair of tweets from park staff.

The fire is 3 acres and burning along Highway 12 on the east side of the park, , according to Color Country Interagency Fire Center.

The earlier tweet from Bryce Canyon staff indicated firefighter crew from the park is battling the blaze.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as more information is available.

ncarlisle@sltrib.com

Twitter: @natecarlisle

 

