Paraglider who crashed near University of Utah dies of injuries

A paraglider who crashed last week in the Living Room Trail area east of the University of Utah campus has died.

Sawyer Gordon, 22, passed away on Sunday at University Hospital, four days after the accident, hospital spokeswoman Suzanne Winchester said Tuesday.

Four days earlier, on June 7, Gordon suffered extensive and massive trauma during the crash, according to Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman Audra Sorensen.

The paraglider's fall was witnessed by a group of hikers at about 8:15 p.m. They called 911 as they went to find the crash site.

Sorensen said the victim was flying alone, and was not responsive when rescuers reached him. They rendered first aid and then carried him to a spot where a helicopter could land and transport him to the hospital.