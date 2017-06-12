I-80 closed after high winds topple 4 semis in Tooele County

High winds on Interstate 80 in Tooele County caused four semi-rigs to topple on Monday morning, closing the freeway at mile post 88, which is about 30 miles west of Salt Lake City, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The accidents occurred at mileposts 82 (westbound lanes), 79 (westbound lanes), 77 (westbound lanes) and 72 (eastbound lanes), according to the UDOT.

There was no immediate information available about injuries.

UDOT at about 11 a.m. restricted high-profile vehicles and semis in both directions of I-80 between milesposts 82 and 70.

The National Weather Service reported strong gusts over the Great Salt Lake accompanying a cold front: