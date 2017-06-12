High winds topple 4 semis on I-80 in Tooele County

High winds on Interstate 80 in Tooele County caused four semi-rigs to topple on Monday morning, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The accidents occurred at mileposts 82 (westbound lanes), 79 (westbound lanes), 77 (westbound lanes) and 72 (eastbound lanes), according to the UDOT. There was no immediate information available about injuries.

One lane was open in each direction at about 11:15 p.m., UDOT said, but high-profile vehicles and semis were restricted in both directions of I-80 between milesposts 82 and 70.

The National Weather Service reported strong gusts over the Great Salt Lake accompanying a cold front: