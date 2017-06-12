Zinke urges diminishing size of Bears Ears but says area ‘merits some degree of protection’

"There is no doubt that it is drop-dead gorgeous country and that it merits some degree of protection, but designating a monument that — including state land — encompasses almost 1.5 million acres where multiple-use management is hindered or prohibited is not the best use of the land and is not in accordance with the intention of the Antiquities Act," Zinke said.

While winning kudos from Utah's congressional delegation, Zinke's announcement drew a stiff rebuke from conservation groups.

"This is an undeniable attack on our national monuments and America's public lands," said Jennifer Rokala of the Center for Western Priorities. "The decision should be an easy one — more than 1 million Americans, including Utahns by a 9 to 1 margin, have asked President Trump to leave Bears Ears National Monument alone. Instead of reinforcing America's conservation heritage, Secretary Zinke is recommending President Trump take actions that are both unprecedented and illegal."

Some groups have vowed to take the matter to court if the president shrinks the monument designated by President Barack Obama on Dec. 28.

The interim plan Zinke released Monday did not give acreages for a "right-sized" monument. But the secretary highlighted the monument's namesake twin buttes, nearby areas on Cedar Mesa dense with archaeological sites, which presumably include House on Fire and Moon House ruins, and an area north of Newspaper Rock.

He also intends to ask Congress to authorize tribal co-management of the monument and consider designating some areas that fall outside a revised monument as national conservation or recreation areas.

Zinke also extended the public comment period to July 10 so it is aligns with the secretary's evaluation of 27 large national monuments. Under President Donald Trump's April executive order to review monuments going back to 1996, Zinke had until last weekend to provide the White House with a quick review of possible rescission or trimming of the controversial monument in southeastern Utah.

Trump ordered the monument review at the urging of Sen. Orrin Hatch and Utah's other elected officials who remain angry that President Barack Obama named Bears Ears a monument less than a month before leaving office. Obama did so after the failure of the Utah delegation to pass their own legislation to further preserve the federal lands around the Bears Ears region.

The monument, the first established at the request of Native Americans, is backed by environmental groups as well as a slew of tribes but locally elected leaders in the area and Utah leaders offered strong criticism of the action.

If Zinke suggests the president revoke the monument designation, and Trump does so, the action will inevitably end up in court, where environmentalists and tribal leaders have promised they will fight a rescission. Since no president has ever jettisoned a predecessor's designation, there is no legal precedent, though several scholars have said such an action is not within a president's power.

Presidents have narrowed the size of existing monuments but those moves have not been tested in court either.

