Zinke recommends diminishing size of Bears Ears but says area ‘merits some degree of protection’

But President Barack Obama's 1.3-million-acre designation hinders multiple-use and does not accord with the intentions of the Antiquities Act, which requires designations be confined to the smallest area possible for the proper management of the objects to be preserved, according to his report.

"No doubt there are historic and prehistoric structures or objects of scientific interest within the Bears Ears monument, these items and objects can be identified, segregated and reasonably separated. Objects of interest include dwellings, archaeology sites and drawing and areas that have a strong cultural ritual background," he said.

While winning kudos from Utah's congressional delegation, Zinke's announcement drew a stiff rebuke from conservation groups and lawyers for the tribes that proposed the monument.

"This is an undeniable attack on our national monuments and America's public lands," said Jennifer Rokala of the Center for Western Priorities. "The decision should be an easy one — more than 1 million Americans, including Utahns by a 9 to 1 margin, have asked President Trump to leave Bears Ears National Monument alone. Instead of reinforcing America's conservation heritage, Secretary Zinke is recommending President Trump take actions that are both unprecedented and illegal."

Some groups have vowed to take the matter to court if the president shrinks the monument designated by President Barack Obama on Dec. 28.

The interim plan Zinke released Monday did not give acreages for a "right-sized" monument. But the secretary highlighted the monument's namesake twin buttes, nearby areas on Cedar Mesa dense with archaeological sites, which presumably include House on Fire and Moon House ruins, and an area north of Newspaper Rock. Likely to be excluded would be Mancos Mesa, Valley of the Gods, much of Elk and Comb ridges, and Arch Canyon.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert called Monday's report "an important first step toward re-establishing sound land management practices" for this region, which holds a rich archaeological record left by ancient Native Americans and countless geological wonders.

"Throughout this process Secretary Zinke has demonstrated the utmost respect for local and tribal input. I encourage the president to take this recommendation seriously, and I applaud the ​secretary for his balanced and responsible proposal," he said.

Outgoing Rep. Jason Chaffetz, whose district includes the monument, commended Zinke for engaging with local Utahns, although Zinke's predecessor Sally Jewell spent even more time on the ground in San Juan County fielding public sentiment in numerous face-to-face meetings open to all.

"A locally-driven, legislative approach is the best way to strike a balance among the people who love and use the vast acreage surrounding the Bears Ears. Now it is up to Congress to find a win-win solution that will create a balance between conservation and use," Chaffetz said.

Zinke intends to ask Congress to authorize tribal co-management of the monument and consider designating some areas that fall outside a revised monument as national conservation or recreation areas.

Interior also extended the public comment period to July 10 so it is aligns with the secretary's evaluation of 27 large national monuments. Under President Donald Trump's April executive order to review monuments going back to 1996, Zinke had until last weekend to provide the White House with a quick review of possible rescission or trimming of the controversial monument in southeastern Utah.

Trump ordered the monument review at the urging of Sen. Orrin Hatch and Utah's other elected officials who remain angry that President Barack Obama named Bears Ears a monument less than a month before leaving office. Obama did so after the failure of the Utah delegation to pass their own legislation to further preserve the federal lands around the Bears Ears region.

The monument, the first established at the request of Native Americans, is backed by environmental groups as well as a slew of tribes but locally elected leaders in the area and Utah leaders offered strong criticism of the action.

If Zinke suggests the president revoke the monument designation, and Trump does so, the action will inevitably end up in court, where environmentalists and tribal leaders have promised they will fight a rescission. Since no president has ever jettisoned a predecessor's designation, there is no legal precedent, though several scholars have said such an action is not within a president's power.