Sources: Zinke to urge diminishing size of Bears Ears National Monument

CNN initially reported that Zinke would delay his report but the White House quickly pushed back.

"There is no delay," tweeted Kelly Love, the White House senior assistant press secretary, noting that the order calls for a report after 45 days "and this is exactly what" the secretary has provided.

During a Cabinet meeting Monday morning, Zinke said he was convinced America could be "both great stewards" of the public lands and also the "world's greatest producer of energy."

"We can do both," Trump responded.

Trump ordered the monument review at the urging of Sen. Orrin Hatch and Utah's other elected officials who remain angry that President Barack Obama named Bears Ears a monument less than a month before leaving office. Obama did so after the failure of the Utah delegation to pass their own legislation to further preserve the federal lands around the Bears Ears region.

The monument, the first established at the request of Native Americans, is backed by environmental groups as well as a slew of tribes but locally elected leaders in the area and Utah leaders offered a strong rebuke of the action.

If Zinke suggests the president revoke the monument designation, and Trump does so, the action will inevitably end up in court, where environmentalists and tribal leaders have promised they will fight a rescission. Since no president has ever jettisoned a predecessor's designation, there is no legal precedent, though several scholars have said such an action is not within a president's power.

Presidents have narrowed the size of existing monuments but those moves have not been tested in court either.

Zinke could also suggest trimming the monument – narrowly or largely – and opening up some areas of the region to possible oil and gas drilling or coal mining.

