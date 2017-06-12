Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Sources: Zinke to urge diminishing size of Bears Ears National Monument

By connect
First Published      Updated 31 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (3)

Washington • Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has submitted to the White House an initial report on possible changes to the Bears Ears National Monument that could diminish its size and put the onus on Congress to take further action.

Zinke will unveil his suggestions Monday afternoon.

Those close to the process say that Zinke, a former Montana congressman, will make broad recommendations about trimming the Utah monument but more specifics will come in an overall report to the White House later this summer.

Under President Donald Trump's April executive order to review monuments going back to 1996, Zinke had until last weekend to provide the White House with a quick review of possible rescission or trimming of the controversial monument in southeastern Utah.

CNN initially reported that Zinke would delay his report but the White House quickly pushed back.

"There is no delay," tweeted Kelly Love, the White House senior assistant press secretary, noting that the order calls for a report after 45 days "and this is exactly what" the secretary has provided.

During a Cabinet meeting Monday morning, Zinke said he was convinced America could be "both great stewards" of the public lands and also the "world's greatest producer of energy."

"We can do both," Trump responded.

Trump ordered the monument review at the urging of Sen. Orrin Hatch and Utah's other elected officials who remain angry that President Barack Obama named Bears Ears a monument less than a month before leaving office. Obama did so after the failure of the Utah delegation to pass their own legislation to further preserve the federal lands around the Bears Ears region.

The monument, the first established at the request of Native Americans, is backed by environmental groups as well as a slew of tribes but locally elected leaders in the area and Utah leaders offered a strong rebuke of the action.

If Zinke suggests the president revoke the monument designation, and Trump does so, the action will inevitably end up in court, where environmentalists and tribal leaders have promised they will fight a rescission. Since no president has ever jettisoned a predecessor's designation, there is no legal precedent, though several scholars have said such an action is not within a president's power.

Presidents have narrowed the size of existing monuments but those moves have not been tested in court either.

Zinke could also suggest trimming the monument – narrowly or largely – and opening up some areas of the region to possible oil and gas drilling or coal mining.

tburr@sltrib.com

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()