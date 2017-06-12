Dog mistreatment argument led driver to run over and kill man, and then to disguise the car, West Valley City police say

A jail record says the driver suspected of killing a man who complained about the way the driver treated a dog, changed the car's wheels and painted parts of the vehicle to disguise it.

Aaron D. Hosman, 40, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail Sunday on suspicion of murder and obstruction of justice. Formal charges have not been filed.

Jeremy Hardman, 47, died Wednesday after witnesses say a Lexus sedan made a U-turn, veered toward him and struck him in a crosswalk near 4100 S. 3600 West. West Valley City police launched a search to find the driver and arrested Hosman on Sunday.