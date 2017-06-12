Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Dog mistreatment argument led driver to run over and kill man, and then to disguise the car, West Valley City police say

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

A jail record says the driver suspected of killing a man who complained about the way the driver treated a dog, changed the car's wheels and painted parts of the vehicle to disguise it.

Aaron D. Hosman, 40, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail Sunday on suspicion of murder and obstruction of justice. Formal charges have not been filed.

Jeremy Hardman, 47, died Wednesday after witnesses say a Lexus sedan made a U-turn, veered toward him and struck him in a crosswalk near 4100 S. 3600 West. West Valley City police launched a search to find the driver and arrested Hosman on Sunday.

A probable cause statement filed with the jail recounts how witnesses said Hosman and Hardman had a brief argument over something Hosman did to a small dog. Police found the car abandoned under a tarp on a road Friday, the statement says.

The wheels had been changed, parts of the car had been painted and stickers had been removed, the probable cause statement says. There is also a reference to the windshield being removed or replaced.

When police found Hosman, the probable cause statement said, he admitted "driving his vehicle in the direction of the victim and hitting him." The statement says Hosman then admitted to disguising the car to try and "get rid" of it.

The Salt Lake County jail website lists Hosman as having being held in lieu of $150,000 bail for the murder and obstruction arrests.

ncarlisle@sltrib.com

Twitter: @natecarlisle

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()