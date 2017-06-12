Quantcast
Girl killed by car in Provo is identified, supporters ask for help for her grandpa, cousin

By connect
First Published      Updated 15 minutes ago

The 6-year-old girl killed Saturday when a car drifted off a road in Provo has been identified as Iris Arnold.

Provo police on Monday confirmed the girl's name after a GoFundMe account was created to help pay for the girl's funeral costs and the medical expenses of Iris' grandfather and 5-year-old boy cousin. They were injured when the car hit them.

The accident occurred at about 3 p.m. in the 2900 West block of Center Street, according to police. Investigators suspect the 18-year-old man behind the wheel of the car had been driving while drowsy, Officer Joshua Jennings of the Provo Police Department said Sunday.

The three family members were standing on the side of the street.

An investigator will meet with officials at the Utah County Attorney's Office to discuss possible charges, Jennings said.

ncarlisle@sltrib.com

Twitter: @natecarlisle

 

