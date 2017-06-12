Girl killed by car in Provo is identified, supporters ask for help for her grandpa, cousin

The 6-year-old girl killed Saturday when a car drifted off a road in Provo has been identified as Iris Arnold.

Provo police on Monday confirmed the girl's name after a GoFundMe account was created to help pay for the girl's funeral costs and the medical expenses of Iris' grandfather and 5-year-old boy cousin. They were injured when the car hit them.

The accident occurred at about 3 p.m. in the 2900 West block of Center Street, according to police. Investigators suspect the 18-year-old man behind the wheel of the car had been driving while drowsy, Officer Joshua Jennings of the Provo Police Department said Sunday.