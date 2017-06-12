Name of Murray shooting suspect released

Police on Monday released the name of a man accused of fatally shooting another man on Sunday during an altercation outside of a Murray apartment complex.

Carl David Johnson, 56, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of first-degree felony murder, said Murray Officer Kenny Bass.

Jail records show he also was booked on suspicion of using a concealed weapon in commission of a violent felony, which is a second-degree felony.

The name of the victim, who is in his 50s, has not been released pending notification of next of kin, Bass said.

Officers responded just after 4:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired outside the Iris Apartments, at 4865 S. State Street, and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.