Name of man who shot neighbor Murray shooting suspect released

By connect
Police on Monday released the name of a man accused of fatally shooting a neighbor on Sunday following a drunken altercation outside of a Murray apartment complex.

Carl David Johnson Jr., 56, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of first-degree felony murder, said Murray Officer Kenny Bass.

Jail records show he also was booked on suspicion of using a concealed weapon in commission of a violent felony, which is a second-degree felony.

The name of the victim, who is in his 50s, has not been released pending notification of next of kin, Bass said.

Officers responded just after 4:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired outside the Iris Apartments, at 4865 S. State Street, and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Jail booking records state that Johnson was drinking with his neighbors, including the victim, when he and the victim — who were both intoxicated — got into a verbal argument.

The argument escalated and the victim "took Carl [Johnson] to the ground," the booking statement says.

After the victim got off of Johnson, Johnson went upstairs and into the apartment building, the booking statement says.

When Johnson returned, he pulled a handgun from his pants pocket and shot the victim, the jail statement says. Witnesses told police that Johnson kicking the victim in the face as he lay on the ground after being shot.

