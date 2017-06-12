Murray man fatally shot neighbor following drunken altercation, police say

A man fatally shot his neighbor outside a Murray apartment complex on Sunday following a drunken altercation, according to jail booking documents.

Carl David Johnson Jr., 56, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of first-degree felony murder in the death of 58-year-old Thomas Dunn, according to Murray Officer Kenny Bass.

Jail records show Johnson also was booked on suspicion of using a concealed weapon in commission of a violent felony, which is a second-degree felony.

Officers responded just after 4:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired outside the Iris Apartments, at 4865 S. State Street, and found Dunn with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.