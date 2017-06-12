Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Murray man fatally shot neighbor following drunken altercation, police say

By connect
First Published      Updated 4 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

A man fatally shot his neighbor outside a Murray apartment complex on Sunday following a drunken altercation, according to jail booking documents.

Carl David Johnson Jr., 56, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of first-degree felony murder in the death of 58-year-old Thomas Dunn, according to Murray Officer Kenny Bass.

Jail records show Johnson also was booked on suspicion of using a concealed weapon in commission of a violent felony, which is a second-degree felony.

Officers responded just after 4:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired outside the Iris Apartments, at 4865 S. State Street, and found Dunn with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Johnson was drinking with his neighbors, including Dunn, when he and Dunn — who were both intoxicated — got into a verbal argument, the jail booking document states.

The argument escalated, became physical and Dunn "took Carl [Johnson] to the ground," the booking statement says. And after Dunn got off of Johnson, Johnson went upstairs and into the apartment building.

When Johnson returned, he pulled a handgun from his pants pocket and shot Dunn, the booking statement says. Witnesses told police that Johnson kicked Dunn in the face as he lay on the ground after being shot.

No formal charges have been filed.

shunt@sltrib.com

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()