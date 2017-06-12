Wildfire, believed to be caused by target shooters, is nearly contained in Saratoga Springs

Firefighters are nearing containment on a brush fire near Saratoga Springs.

The fire began shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on the south side of the town above Lake Mountain Estates. Target shooters are suspected of igniting it, KUTV reported. More than 200 acres burned.

About 1 a.m., the Saratoga Springs Fire Department announced on Facebook that only the fire's north flank was burning. Firefighters were on hand throughout the night to monitor the fire and extinguish hot spots.

Sixty firefighters and 20 engines battled the blaze during the night. No one was evacuated but firefighters were stationed in neighborhoods as a precaution, KUTV reported.