The Utah Department of Transportation said a temporary goodbye Saturday night to the pedestrian bridge over Bangerter Highway at 7000 South in West Jordan.

UDOT removed the bridge so work on a freeway-style interchange there can move forward. Bangerter Highway was closed in both directions so crews could take it down, but the road has since reopened.

According to UDOT, the bridge was hauled away for future use by Salt Lake County.

Time lapse provided by UDOT.