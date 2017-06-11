Man fatally shot in Murray; suspect arrested

Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon after another man was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in Murray.

Sgt. Marvin Barlow of the Murray Police Department said officers responded just after 4:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired and found the victim, who was in his 50s, with a gunshot wound. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Barlow said the victim and the suspect, also in his 50s, had been in some kind of altercation before the shooting outside Iris Apartments, at 4865 S. State St.

No other details were immediately available, and no names have been released.