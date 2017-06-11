6-year-old killed, 2 critically injured in Provo when car hits parked vehicle

A 6-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a car drifted off a road in Provo and struck a parked vehicle she and her family were standing near.

Investigators believe the 18-year-old man behind the wheel of the car had been driving while drowsy, Officer Joshua Jennings of the Provo Police Department said.

Three family members were hit in the collision, including the girl's grandfather and 5-year-old male cousin. Both were hospitalized in critical condition.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Center Street, according to police.

An investigator will meet with officials at the Utah County Attorney's Office to discuss possible charges, Jennings said.