Mapping project tracks population and climate challenges for Moab, Colorado Plateau

Researchers predict that 99 percent of the plateau that stretches across the four corner states will experience drying by 2075. They also think that average aridity in the area over the last 30 years will increase by 17 percent.

The research suggests that areas where these issues overlap are likely to lose vegetation, wildlife habitat and water availability in the coming years.

By mapping areas with overlap, officials can see where they expect challenges with land management to arise and where they should prioritize future studies, said John Bradford with the US Geological Survey Southwest Biological Science Center.

The study also notes what local people can do to build up resiliency to climate change.

"It's really important to think about land use impacts because they are something we can readily manage for," said co-author Stella Copeland. "Management of land use will potentially have a big impact on our adaptation to climate change."