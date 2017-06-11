Mapping project tracks population and climate challenges for Moab, Colorado Plateau

Flagstaff, Ariz. • Researchers are working on a mapping project that will chronicle climate change, population growth, oil drilling and other factors in an area that stretches across Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.
The research team from Northern Arizona University and the U.S. Geological Survey found that Flagstaff is among several areas considered a hotspot in the Colorado Plateau where high intensity land use overlaps with some of these factors, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.
Other areas with major overlaps include Moab, Utah, a city known for a robust tourism economy and nearby oil and gas development, and Vail, Colorado, which researchers think may see a decline in snowpack following climate change.